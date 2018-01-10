NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The thaw out continues to cause headaches across New York City as the snow and ice melts away.

Large chunks of an icicle fell from a highrise Tuesday afternoon in SoHo and crushed the top of a small SUV, destroying the vehicle.

“All I could think was, this is crazy,” said the car’s owner, Coltrane Nadler.

Luckily, Nadler wasn’t inside when it happened.

“Like an icicle fell from the sky and hit my car,” he said. “I don’t know what you think when you see that.”

Police were later seen on the roof the building investigating how it happened. But dangerous, falling icicles are not the only concern as we warm up from the frigid frost.

In some neighborhoods, mounds of garbage are becoming mini-mountains as sanitation crews that have been busy clearing snow and ice work to catch-up with the trash pick up.

“I understand that residents can get frustrated but due to the fact that sanitation workers were in snow until Saturday night, it puts us behind and it was also a holiday week so we had already lost one work day,” said Sanitation Commissioner Kathryn Garcia.

The fluctuating temperatures were also to blame for a water main break on West End Avenue on the Upper West Side. The water has been shut off and crews are working to make repairs.