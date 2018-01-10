NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Police say they have a person of interest in custody after a 64-year-old disabled woman was raped inside her Bronx apartment building Monday.

The victim, who uses a walker, was followed into her Dekalb Avenue building in Norwood around 6:30 p.m. by a strange man, police said. He continued with her in the elevator, and when she opened her apartment door, he pushed her in and raped her, police said.

Investigators believe the suspect stole $250 and took off after the assault.

“I’ve been in this neighborhood 18 years and I don’t think that’s ever happened,” neighbor Carl Hollman said. “That is disturbing.”

The victim requested privacy when CBS2’s Ali Bauman knocked on her door Wednesday.

“I’m fine, thank you,” she said.

Police sources believe the suspect may have been waiting outside her apartment building for up to 40 minutes before she got home.

“It scares me, because you’re not even protected in your own building,” said neighbor Myrna Perez.

Neighbors say the victim has been living on the block for decades and has a reputation for being kind.

“I’m broken to have this in my mind. She’s precious, she’s a life, she’s defenseless, she’s by herself,” another woman said.

Police say the person of interest is being questioned and has not been charged.