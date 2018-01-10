NEW YORK (WFAN) — Gerrit Cole won’t be a Yankee after all.
According to MLB Network’s Jon Morosi, Houston and Pittsburgh have agreed to a trade that will send the 27-year-old right-hander to the defending world champion Astros. It wasn’t immediately clear what the Pirates will receive in return.
The Yankees had been in trade talks with the Pirates about Cole for several weeks. Instead, he will join an Astros staff that already included Dallas Keuchel and Justin Verlander.
Pittsburgh selected Cole with the first overall pick in the 2011 draft. He is 59-42 with a 3.50 ERA in 127 career starts.
Though Cole is coming off his worst season — 12-12 with a 4.26 ERA in 33 starts — he is capable of being an elite starter. His best season came in 2015 when he went 19-8 with a 2.60 ERA, 1.091 WHIP, and 202 strikeouts in 32 starts.
The Yankees now must look elsewhere to add another arm to their rotation. They have reportedly discussed trading with the Detroit Tigers for Michael Fulmer, with the Arizona Diamondbacks for Patrick Corbin, and with the Kansas City Royals for Danny Duffy. New York also has been linked in media reports to free agents Yu Darvish and Alex Cobb.
The Yankees’ rotation currently includes Luis Severino, Masahiro Tanaka, Sonny Gray, and CC Sabathia.