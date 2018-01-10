NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police say they are looking for a vandal in Queens who has been targeting vehicles with TLC plates.
The NYPD says the man is responsible for 57 incidents involving broken windows in Ridgewood since Dec. 23. All but one of those vehicles had TLC plates.
In six of the incidents, police said items including electronics and credit cards were stolen from the vehicles.
Investigators have released surveillance video of the suspect, who they say was seen in the area of Seneca Avenue.
Police said the suspect is seen getting out of a light-colored, four-door sedan and walking up to a black 2017 Toyota Camry with TLC plates and then uses something to break the rear driver’s side window. Nothing was taken in that incident.
Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782), visit www.nypdcrimestoppers.com or text tips to 274637 (CRIMES) then enter TIP577.