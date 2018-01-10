RIDGEFIELD PARK, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — One person was reported injured, and traffic was let in mess, after a two-vehicle crash on Route 46 in Ridgefield Park, New Jersey late Wednesday afternoon.
Dan Rice reported from Chopper 2 that the crash happened on the westbound side of Route 46, known as Winant Avenue in the area, at Laurel Street. The scene is just west of the New Jersey Turnpike.
One car was left on its side in the street, while the second – a pickup truck – ended up on the sidewalk and then in someone’s front yard. The pickup truck also hit a utility pole in the process.
Rice said one injury was reported. Further details on the injury were not immediately available.
The crash caused numerous closures and snags for the evening commute. Some westbound traffic was getting by on the eastbound side, leading to delays all the way back to Teterboro Airport.
Meanwhile, traffic on the New Jersey Turnpike was being detoured away at westbound Route 46.