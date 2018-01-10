NEW CITY, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — With sightings increasing of a hybrid wolf and coyote, one Rockland County town will hold an education seminar to help people who come across the so called coywolf.
At first glance the canine looks like a coyote, but it’s larger and gray.
“I would love to catch one of these and actually do a DNA, that’s my goal,” said Clarkstown animal control officer Pat Coleman.
There have been numerous sightings over the past few months in Congers, Valley Cottage and Upper Nyack.
The animal has not been aggressive, but it was spotted watching a woman as she took out her trash.
To address questions and concerns, an education session will be held at Town Hall at 7 p.m. Thursday. A wild dog expert will explain what to know about the coywolf.
“No question is a stupid question,” Coleman said.