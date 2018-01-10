UNIONDALE, N.Y. (CBSNewYork/AP) — Police on Long Island have arrested a 23-year-old man who allegedly kidnapped an ex-girlfriend and kept her locked in his home for three days.
Police said Michael Villanueva of Uniondale was arrested on kidnapping, robbery and other charges and is to be arraigned on Wednesday.
According to police, Villanueva violated a stay away order by driving to the victim’s home in East Islip on Friday and grabbing her dog that she was walking outside, forcing it into his car.
When the victim got into his car in attempt to get her dog back, police said he drove off with her and the dog inside. Police said he then took her cell phone after she tried to call 911 and drove her to his home where he kept her locked up.
On Monday, police said he allowed her to call her parents, who contacted police. The pair were then located in Amityville and Villanueva was arrested.
