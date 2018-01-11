Justin Lewis
CBS2 Meteorologist
Some clouds will linger today, but with breaks in between, we’ll see our temps rise to around 50°. Enjoy it!
We’ll leave in a chance of showers this evening, but rain’s more likely into the overnight and early morning hours. As for temps, they’ll hold steady early, then slightly rise into the low and mid 50s by daybreak.
The rain will ramp up through the day tomorrow; so, at this point, the trip home looks to be more troublesome. In addition to that, we may be dealing with fog and low visibility around the area, so plan on driving at a reduced speed. But there’s room to rejoice: we’ll approach (if not reach) the 60° mark!
We’ll see another round of rain Friday night into Saturday morning with a lingering flood risk. And with cold air rushing in immediately after the front, a few wrap-around snow showers are possible to our north and west through midday. As for temps, they’ll fall off dramatically: crashing through the 40s and even 30s by day’s end!
Stay tuned for more details on this wild winter weather!