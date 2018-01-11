NEW YORK (CBSNewYork/AP) — A Bangladeshi immigrant charged in a failed pipe bombing attempt in a tunnel near the Port Authority Bus Terminal is set to be arraigned Thursday afternoon.
Akayed Ullah was indicted by a grand jury Wednesday.
The 27-year-old stands charged with providing material support to a terrorist organization and other counts in the Dec. 11 attack.
Surveillance video captured the moment when, according to investigators, Ullah set off what law enforcement agents described as a poorly constructed pipe bomb. Investigators say he strapped the device to himself with Velcro and zip ties.
Ullah was the only person seriously hurt in the incident, which occurred in a pathway linking the Times Square subway station to the Port Authority Bus Terminal during the morning rush hour.
According to a federal criminal complaint, Ullah told authorities he “did it for the Islamic State.”
Authorities said he taunted President Donald Trump on Facebook before the attack writing, “Trump you failed to protect your nation.”
The president later demanded tightened immigration rules.
Ullah could face life in prison if he is convicted of all charges in the attack.
He remains held without bail.
