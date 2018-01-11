Filed Under:Bobby Dwyer, Boomer & Gio

Thursday’s highly anticipated “Moment of the Day” was a little uncomfortable for everyone, so we’ll just leave it at that.

Subscribe to the Boomer & Gio Podcast »

You can listen to — and download — all of the memorable audio from the latest edition of the Boomer & Gio Show in one nice little package for your convenience.

The guys gave the Knicks a good tongue lashing to begin Thursday’s show following another brutal loss. They then discussed the Giants, who are still looking for a head coach, but may have a frontrunner.

Later, the topic switched to the NFL playoffs as Jaguars quarterback Blake Bortles admitted he’s well aware of all the criticism being hurled his way. The guys then got into the Gregg’s shared office, how to introduce babies to dogs in a safe manner, and much more.

Until Friday at 6 a.m., when the guys make their return to the airwaves, you stay classy New York!!!

