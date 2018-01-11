NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – A woman was run over by a subway train in Brooklyn after passing out on the platform and falling onto the tracks.

As CBS2’s Andrea Grymes reported, the woman is lucky to be alive, with injuries police only describe as minor.

It’s a terrifying thought for subway riders: falling onto the tracks with a train barreling toward you.

“It’s scary, very scary,” one straphanger told Grymes.

It became a reality Thursday for the 22-year-old Brooklyn woman.

Cellphone video shows firefighters frantically working to free her from under a train. It happened around 11 a.m. at the Bedford Avenue L train stop in Williamsburg.

Authorities say the woman fainted and fell onto the tracks. Part of the train went over her, but apparently did not hit her.

Sources say she was conscious as paramedics rusher her to Bellevue Hospital.

For fellow riders, it serves as a reminder to always watch where you stand when waiting for the subway.

“I was telling you the other day not to get close to the platform,” said one woman, adding she’s always cognizant of it.

“She always pulls me back – stay away from the edge,” another woman added. “I will look for the train, but I’ll always step back.”

The victim is recovering from minor injuries.