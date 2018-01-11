YONKERS, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — A Yonkers police officer was caught on camera taking a not-so-traditional doughnut break.

As CBS2’s John Dias reported Thursday, it was not what you are probably thinking.

There are guidelines plastered all over Pelton Park in Yonkers – signs that show rules are enforced by the police department. Btu a Yonkers police officer is in hot water for disobeying those instructions – doing doughnuts in his squad car in the park’s parking lot.

“I don’t think that was a smart thing for them to do,” one woman said.

The video of the officer in his police cruiser is now going viral after being posted to Twitter Monday – just days after the big snow.

“It’s a serious job,” said Michelle Kalmanson. “They are hired to protect us.”

The incident has drawn mixed reaction from locals. Many said the officer is not setting a good example.

“Because if any other person was doing this, they would probably get in trouble,” said Dezere John.

A lot of people have also pointed out how small the parking lot is, holding about a dozen cars. Though it appeared to be empty at the time, some feel the officer’s actions could have led to a disaster.

“He could lose his control from the car, and somebody can hit, and he can hurt himself,” one woman said.

“I don’t think it’s a big deal. I don’t see nothing wrong with it,” said Maria Nicolosi. “Our police officers, in my opinion, are doing a great job.”

“It is kind of funny,” a man added.

But the Yonkers police commissioner is not laughing. In a statement, the commissioner said, “This department does not condone this type of behavior.”

The commissioner said the department knows which officer was behind the wheel, and an internal review will determine the appropriate discipline.

No Yonkers officials would go on camera, and they will not be releasing what disciplinary action will be taken.