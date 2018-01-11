HARTFORD, Conn. (CBSNewYork) — Metro-North Railroad commuters are facing a proposed 10 percent fare increase – but a transportation advocate said that won’t be enough to solve transportation funding problems in Connecticut.
As WCBS 880’s Sean Adams reported, commuter advocate Jim Cameron said the Connecticut Transportation Fund has been bleeding for a long time. He believes Gov. Dannel Malloy has no choice but to scale back transportation projects.
“I think he is angry enough at the legislature for dismissing him as being irrelevant and a lame duck that he is holding their feet to the fire on this issue,” Cameron said. “So when he says he is going to cut hundreds of millions of dollars in transportation projects and stop rail service on the branch lines on the weekends and do a fare increase, I am taking him at his word.”
New revenue must be found, Cameron said. Taxes and tolls are possible solutions, but they are no popular options in an election year.