NEW ROCHELLE, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — Grief counselors will be available at New Rochelle High School Thursday after a 16-year-old student was fatally stabbed.
It happened shortly after noon Wednesday at a Dunkin Donuts on North Avenue.
Police said Dunkin Donuts employees told investigators that what started as a fight between two high school girls quickly escalated and when it was over, 16-year-old Valaree Megan Schwab had been stabbed.
The New Rochelle High School junior was rushed to Jacobi Medical Center, where she later died.
Police say it’s not clear what initiated the confrontation and they’re now trying to locate the suspect.
The school issued a statement Wednesday night, saying in part: “Our hearts go out to all who have been touched by this tragic occurrence. This is a devastating loss for our school community, and our deepest condolences go out to Valaree’s family and friends.”