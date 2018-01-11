NEW YORK (WFAN) — On this week’s “Outside the Cage” podcast, hosts Pete Hoffman and Ike Feldman set the stage for UFC 220, the first major pay-per-view event of 2018.
The guys talked to local fighters Gian Villante, Shane Burgos and Julio Arce, and also discussed how UFC Fight Night 124 on Sunday is a great appetizer for the colossal card in Boston on Jan. 20.
A roller-coaster ride is what Long Island native Villante takes fans on every time he steps into the Octagon, due to his brawling style. The Hofstra alum will look to get back into the win column when he takes on Brazil’s Francimar Barroso at UFC 220. Villante talked to the guys about his huge weight cut, playing “Call of Duty,” and much more.
One of the UFC’s rising stars, “Hurricane” Burgos (10-0) will try to make an even bigger impact in the stacked featherweight division when he meets Calvin Kattar. A New York native, Burgos discussed dealing with the pressure that comes with each win, how Tiger Schulmann’s Martial Arts operates and what to expect this year from his highly ranked teammates.
One Schulmann prodigy wasn’t enough for this episode, so the guys got in touch with Arce. The young gun, who hails from Florida but fights out of Queens, will be out to continue the streak of badasses to emerge from the Northeastern gym, names that include the aforementioned Burgos, plus Jimmie Rivera and Lyman Good. Arce talked about his journey to UFC 220, where he will face Dan Ige.
