NEW YORK (CBSNewYork/AP) — NJ TRANSIT says trains are running with residual delays at Penn Station following an Amtrak overhead wire problem.

Riders were facing delays of up to 20 minutes for a time Thursday morning. NJ TRANSIT says trains are now operating on or close to schedule with residual delays to trains still en route.

PATH is no longer accepting NJ TRANSIT rail passes at Newark Penn Station, Hoboken and 33rd Street.

Train service in/out of PSNY is operating on/close to schedule with residual delays to trains still en route following earlier Amtrak overhead wire problem in PSNY. PATH is no longer cross honoring NJT Rail ticket and passes at Newark Penn Station, Hoboken and New York 33rd St. — NJ TRANSIT (@NJTRANSIT) January 11, 2018

The issues Thursday morning came as some NJ TRANSIT riders are getting fed up with standing up during their commute on overcrowded trains.

“It’s about 50/50 whether its a double decker or just one train,” said commuter Dina Racciatti. “It’s different every day. I never know what I’m going to get.”

“It’s always super crowded. There’s never a seat. The wait times are really long, and it’s always like wall-to-wall people,“ said one Metro Park commuter.

Riders are also posting their complaints to NJ TRANSIT on social media with photos of people packed into the trains, standing up against doors and up and down the aisles.

“Standing room only at Princeton Junction for the 3rd time in 3 days on 3926,” one tweet said. “@njtransit for the love of god add another car!!! $451/month for 60+ mins of standing is despicable.”

Riders say the monthly fare should warrant higher quality service.

“It’s $126, so I’d like to have a seat,” said passenger Fonda Pride.

In the Secaucus maintenance yard, 56 commuter cars are out of service — cars that could be back on the rails, freeing up valuable seat and aisle space, CBS2’s Magdalena Doris reported.

The agency acknowledged a shortage of trains, saying it is “currently working through a backlog of weather-related equipment issues and is returning cars to service as quickly as possible.”

Thursday’s delays also came days after Amtrak began a second round of track repairs at New York Penn. Officials said the disruptions would not be as significant as during last year’s so-called “Summer of Hell.”

