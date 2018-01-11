1010 WINS– An incredible act of kindness was caught on a police officer’s dash camera as he helped a woman stranded in the middle of the road.
When Knoxville Police Department Investigator Jim Quick noticed a disabled woman stuck in the road in her heavy electric wheelchair he jumped into action.
In a post on Facebook highlighting the investigator’s selfless service, the department said, “This is what we mean by #CommunityStrong.”
Investigator Quick exited his patrol car and began pushing the woman up a hill, across railroad tracks, and all the way to her home.
