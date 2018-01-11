CBS 2Watch CBS2 News, CBS This Morning, Dr. Phil, Judge Judy, 60 Minutes, NFL football, and your favorite CBS shows. Latest Videos Eye On New York Dining Deals Tony’s Table Links & Numbers Station Info & Closed Captioning CBS 2 2016-2017 EEO Report Explore CBS 2 Jobs and Internships Connect with us on Facebook and Twitter […]
WCBS 880WCBS Newsradio 880 is one of the tri-state’s most trusted sources for news and information. As a market leading news resource since 1967, WCBS reaches millions of listeners each week and boasts one of the largest, most experienced local news teams on the radio in America. Follow @WCBS880 WCBS helps listeners stay ahead of the […]
1010 WINS1010 WINS invented all news radio and is the longest-running all news station in the country. For 50 years, 1010 WINS has been a news and information utility for the New York metropolitan area. Famous around the world for its slogan, “YOU GIVE US 22 MINUTES, WE’LL GIVE YOU THE WORLD,” no other radio station […]
WFANAs the world’s first 24-hour all-sports radio station, WFAN remains the premier sports talk radio station in the business. Since its debut on July 1, 1987, dozens of stations have copied the all sports format, but none have achieved the success and the popularity of the FAN. WFAN is the flagship station of four Tri-State […]
WLNYProgram Schedule Channel Guide WLNY TV 10/55 is part of the CBS Television Stations group, a division of CBS Corp. and one of the largest network-owned station groups in the country. Got a nose for news? E-mail us your newstips! Our offices & studios are located at 524 W. 57th St., New York, NY 10019. […]
Filed Under:Jumaane Williams, Ravi Ragbir, Ydanis Rodriguez

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The detention of a prominent immigration activist sparked a large protest in Lower Manhattan that ended with the arrest of two City Council members Thursday.

Ravi Ragbir showed up at the Javits Federal Building for a check-in with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement and was taken into custody.

When supporters gathered in Foley Square heard the news Ragbir’s friend, who calls himself Rev. Billy, said, “A lot of us started crying and then after that we got angry.”

Ragbir apparently fainted when he was told he was being detained and he was taken out of the federal building in an ambulance.

Demonstrators gathered in the square apparently tried to stop the vehicle.

“It’s very rare that you could see the vehicle that people leave this building from. There are tunnels underground and they’re quite secretive,” Ragbir’s friend and fellow activist Savitri Durkee said. “We had this rare opportunity to try and stop a vehicle leaving, which we almost never do in New York City.”

The situation turned physical and the police made a number of arrests, including City Councilmen Ydanis Rodríguez and Jumaane Williams, who was captured on video by Buzzfeed News being cuffed against the hood of a car.

City Council Speaker Corey Johnson said it “got crazy” when ICE agents emerged from the building and claims he was shoved and that Rodriguez was put in a headlock.

“A peaceful gathering in support of immigrant rights activist turned needlessly violent at the hands of ICE agents and some members of the NYPD,” Johnson said. “The behavior I witnessed from ICE agents and select members of the NYPD was totally unacceptable.”

Ragbir was convicted of wire fraud 16 years ago, successfully fought deportation and has since become a visible activist.

Rev. Billy describes Ragbir as “a marvelous leader of the idea of being free Americans.”

“His story is kind of a perfect storm of bumbling bureaucracy combined with Trump’s hard-lined hate and fear,” he said.

Officials said 18 people were arrested during the protest.

Comments
  1. Gene Rey says:
    January 11, 2018 at 3:35 pm

    EXCELLENT—Good for ICE and NYPD!!!!! THIS needs to happen more often!

    Reply | Report comment |

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS New York

Download Weather App
Bloomberg WCBS Tri-State Business Index
Hear It On Demand

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch