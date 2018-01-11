NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The detention of a prominent immigration activist sparked a large protest in Lower Manhattan that ended with the arrest of two City Council members Thursday.

Ravi Ragbir showed up at the Javits Federal Building for a check-in with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement and was taken into custody.

I am at 26 Federal Plaza in support of Ravi Ragbir, immigrant rights activist, community leader, husband and father, who has been detained by ICE. We call for him to be released from detention and granted a new stay of removal. #IStandWithRavi pic.twitter.com/Z7cZRMFZJF — NYC Council Speaker Corey Johnson (@NYCSpeakerCoJo) January 11, 2018

When supporters gathered in Foley Square heard the news Ragbir’s friend, who calls himself Rev. Billy, said, “A lot of us started crying and then after that we got angry.”

Ragbir apparently fainted when he was told he was being detained and he was taken out of the federal building in an ambulance.

BREAKING: immigrant rights leader and ED of @NewSanctuaryNYC Ravi Ragbir has been detained and is being transported in an ambulance. Allies are demanding his release #IStandwithRavi #OurNY pic.twitter.com/YF8SkqCv4C — New York Immigration Coalition (@thenyic) January 11, 2018

Demonstrators gathered in the square apparently tried to stop the vehicle.

“It’s very rare that you could see the vehicle that people leave this building from. There are tunnels underground and they’re quite secretive,” Ragbir’s friend and fellow activist Savitri Durkee said. “We had this rare opportunity to try and stop a vehicle leaving, which we almost never do in New York City.”

Ravi Ragbir is an extraordinary man, beloved in his community and dedicated to fighting for immigrant rights. Today, after more than two decades of living in this country, he was detained by ICE and removed in an ambulance. He needs your voices to declare #IStandWithRavi https://t.co/M3QRhSzifs — Jumaane Williams (@JumaaneWilliams) January 11, 2018

The situation turned physical and the police made a number of arrests, including City Councilmen Ydanis Rodríguez and Jumaane Williams, who was captured on video by Buzzfeed News being cuffed against the hood of a car.

"Freedom. Resist. Freedom. Resist. We are going to resist." NYC Councilman Jumaane Williams has been arrested at a protest outside a federal building where immigrants threatened with deportation check in with ICE pic.twitter.com/cyidL0oY24 — BuzzFeed News (@BuzzFeedNews) January 11, 2018

City Council Speaker Corey Johnson said it “got crazy” when ICE agents emerged from the building and claims he was shoved and that Rodriguez was put in a headlock.

“A peaceful gathering in support of immigrant rights activist turned needlessly violent at the hands of ICE agents and some members of the NYPD,” Johnson said. “The behavior I witnessed from ICE agents and select members of the NYPD was totally unacceptable.”

Speaker @CoreyinNYC: "A peaceful gathering in support of immigrant rights activist turned needlessly violent at the hands of ICE agents and some members of the NYPD" Says he was shoved, @ydanis put in a "headlock." pic.twitter.com/TMvFCqFBlH — Alex Silverman (@AlexSilverman) January 11, 2018

Ragbir was convicted of wire fraud 16 years ago, successfully fought deportation and has since become a visible activist.

Rev. Billy describes Ragbir as “a marvelous leader of the idea of being free Americans.”

Arrested with Councilman @JumaaneWilliams and more than 10 people for fighting for Ravi and all undocumented brothers and sisters. #ImmigrationReform NOW @NewSanctuaryNYC @NYCCouncil pic.twitter.com/rG75QRXAil — Ydanis Rodriguez (@ydanis) January 11, 2018

“His story is kind of a perfect storm of bumbling bureaucracy combined with Trump’s hard-lined hate and fear,” he said.

Officials said 18 people were arrested during the protest.