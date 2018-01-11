1010 WINS– This toddler was truly born with a love of the game!
Little Asher Willig is only 22-months-old but he’s proving to have a serious swing. The talented toddler born on March 8, 2016, takes after his dad Cory, a former minor league ballplayer.
The father-son duo make quite the team, frequently working on Asher’s swing and documenting his progress on Instagram. Although it’s become increasingly clear their house can barely contain him anymore, now the pair have taken batting practice from the living room to the batting cage.
With talent like this, Asher’s baseball career is sure to be a home run.
-Kayla Jardine/Joe Cingrana