1010 WINS– This may be the coolest university president ever!

Kent Fuchs, who runs the show at the University of Florida, wanted to do something to make the first day of classes after winter break a little bit more fun for students. So he decided to chauffeur them around the campus in a golf cart, and met some awesome gators in the process!

The University followed along with a camera in tow and documented the president’s interactions with students and staff as he gave people the thumbs up the whole way. He even took it easy going over the curbs!

As far as uber rides go, we’d give this president 5 stars!

-Kayla Jardine/Joe Cingrana

