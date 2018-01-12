Justin Lewis
CBS2 Meteorologist

The rain will pick up this afternoon, especially into the rush, with the concern being flooding in poor drainage areas. Outside of that, we’ll enjoy unseasonably warm temps with highs in the low 60s!

jl wind chill crashing temps 1/12 CBS2 Friday Afternoon Weather Headlines

Expect periods of heavy rain tonight, some of which will be heavy. It will remain on the mild side too, but expect a big crash in the temps around daybreak — feeling like 35° by then!

After some early rain — and even some mixing north and west — a significantly colder air mass will send our temps crashing through the 40s and into the 30s! But with blustery conditions in place, it will only feel like the 20s and even teens by late late afternoon!

nu tu future rainfall rpm1 1/12 CBS2 Friday Afternoon Weather Headlines

As for Sunday, it will remain cold and breezy with feels like temps stuck in the single digits and teens!

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS New York

Download Weather App
Bloomberg WCBS Tri-State Business Index
Hear It On Demand

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch