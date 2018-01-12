Justin Lewis
CBS2 Meteorologist
The rain will pick up this afternoon, especially into the rush, with the concern being flooding in poor drainage areas. Outside of that, we’ll enjoy unseasonably warm temps with highs in the low 60s!
Expect periods of heavy rain tonight, some of which will be heavy. It will remain on the mild side too, but expect a big crash in the temps around daybreak — feeling like 35° by then!
After some early rain — and even some mixing north and west — a significantly colder air mass will send our temps crashing through the 40s and into the 30s! But with blustery conditions in place, it will only feel like the 20s and even teens by late late afternoon!
As for Sunday, it will remain cold and breezy with feels like temps stuck in the single digits and teens!