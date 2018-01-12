NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The mob isn’t dead and neither are their colorful nicknames.
New federal charges name the acting boss, consigliere and assorted capos, or captains, in the Bonanno crime family in a sweeping racketeering enterprise that prosecutors said involved a wide range of crimes including extortion and conspiracy to murder.
The alleged crimes date back to 2012.
Among those charged are George “Grumpy” Tropiano, Eugene “Boobsie” Castelle and John “Porky” Zancocchio.
Albert Armetta was known as “Muscles” and an indictment charges he lived up to his name when he assaulted his victim on Halloween night in 2015 in an effort to prove he was mob family-worthy, 1010 WINS’ Juliet Papa reported.
Two other indictments charge a gun running operation and a scheme to defraud FEMA of $80,000 in Superstorm Sandy recovery money.
Those charged also include made members of the Genovese and Luchese crime families.