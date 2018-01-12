Filed Under:Bobby Dwyer, Boomer & Gio, NFL picks

Subscribe to the Boomer & Gio Podcast »

Finally on Friday the guys got to the wildly popular segment of the program where Boomer and Gio offered up their “award-winning” NFL Picks-Picks-Picks against the spread for the Divisional Round of the playoffs.

There are as follows:

1. — Falcons (-3) @ Eagles — Boomer: Falcons / Gregg: Eagles

2. — Titans (+13.5) @ Patriots — Boomer: Pats / Gregg: Pats

3. — Jaguars (+7) @ Steelers — Boomer: Jags / Gregg: Jags

4. — Saints (+5) @ Vikings — Boomer: Vikings / Gregg: Saints

— Gregg also shared a three-game tease:  Falcons +7 / Saints +15 / Pats -3.5

Do with the above information however you see fit – and “may the force be with you”

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS New York

Download Weather App
Bloomberg WCBS Tri-State Business Index
Hear It On Demand

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch