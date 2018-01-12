Subscribe to the Boomer & Gio Podcast »
Finally on Friday the guys got to the wildly popular segment of the program where Boomer and Gio offered up their “award-winning” NFL Picks-Picks-Picks against the spread for the Divisional Round of the playoffs.
There are as follows:
1. — Falcons (-3) @ Eagles — Boomer: Falcons / Gregg: Eagles
2. — Titans (+13.5) @ Patriots — Boomer: Pats / Gregg: Pats
3. — Jaguars (+7) @ Steelers — Boomer: Jags / Gregg: Jags
4. — Saints (+5) @ Vikings — Boomer: Vikings / Gregg: Saints
— Gregg also shared a three-game tease: Falcons +7 / Saints +15 / Pats -3.5
Do with the above information however you see fit – and “may the force be with you”…