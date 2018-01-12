Friday’s highly anticipated “Moment of the Day” painted quite a picture, as the guys imagined Gio’s wife giving birth on the Vikings sideline during the Super Bowl.
Subscribe to the Boomer & Gio Podcast »
You can listen to — and download — all of the memorable audio from the latest edition of the Boomer & Gio Show in one nice little package for your convenience.
There was a lot of football talk to conclude the work week as the NFL’s Divisional Round of the playoffs promises to fill the weekend with goodness. In addition to previewing each of the four games, Boomer and Gregg got into a plethora of football-related topics, including Gio’s renewed passion for the Vikings, the Giants’ head coach search reportedly down to three candidates and Le’Veon Bell’s threats.
Later, the guys got into the Yankees and Mets, and bounced around the NBA. Before signing off, they offered up their picks for this weekend’s NFL playoff games.
Until Monday at 6 a.m., when the guys make their return to the airwaves, you stay classy New York!!!