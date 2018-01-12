Subscribe to the Boomer & Gio Podcast »
Members of the Boomer & Gio Show made it through their photo-shoot relatively unscathed Thursday afternoon, despite Jerry failing to dress properly for the occasion.
Let’s just say the photographer/makeup person was forced to make a lasting impression.
That’s how the final show of the work week started. From there it was on to the Divisional Round of the NFL playoffs. Steelers star running back LeVeon Bell is threatening to retire if he gets hit with another franchise tag and the pressure is mounting on poor Jaguars quarterback Blake Bortles. The Eagles are angry, the Titans appear to be overmatched and questions remain about whether Gio’s Vikings are really cursed.
You know the drill, folks. Its a Friday, so start actin’ like it.