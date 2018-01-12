Filed Under:Bobby Dwyer, Boomer & Gio

Subscribe to the Boomer & Gio Podcast »

Members of the Boomer & Gio Show made it through their photo-shoot relatively unscathed Thursday afternoon, despite Jerry failing to dress properly for the occasion.

Let’s just say the photographer/makeup person was forced to make a lasting impression.

That’s how the final show of the work week started. From there it was on to the Divisional Round of the NFL playoffs. Steelers star running back LeVeon Bell is threatening to retire if he gets hit with another franchise tag and the pressure is mounting on poor Jaguars quarterback Blake Bortles. The Eagles are angry, the Titans appear to be overmatched and questions remain about whether Gio’s Vikings are really cursed.

You know the drill, folks. Its a Friday, so start actin’ like it.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS New York

Download Weather App
Bloomberg WCBS Tri-State Business Index
Hear It On Demand

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch