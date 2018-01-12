1010 WINS– La Casa de Maria in Montecito, California looks unrecognizable after a mudslide, but the high stained glass windows and crucifix on the wall appear to have weathered the storm unharmed.

The church, which was founded in 1955, has been left in ruins from the mudflow.

Devastation is everywhere in the region- from cars being completely ripped to shreds to people being rescued from their homes.

Just weeks after the deadly California wildfires, mudslides from heavy rainfall have left at least 17 dead and dozens missing with first-responders still tirelessly working to rescue survivors.

Santa Barbara County’s Mike Eliason has been capturing their heroic efforts on social media, giving a firsthand account of the devastation.

#CAstorm– The damage from mudflow is evident in the chapel at La Casa de Maria in Montecito following the heavy rainfall early Tuesday. pic.twitter.com/YZlk5RIH71 — SBCFireInfo (@EliasonMike) January 11, 2018

All upcoming programs have been canceled at the church, which has updated the congregation via its official website.

“At this moment we continue to be in prayer for those in our community who have lost loved ones, those who are still missing, and the rescue personnel working around the clock to recover survivors and help those who are stranded to safety.

It has been reported by some that La Casa de Maria Retreat and Conference Center “is gone” – LCDM is not gone.”

To read more and donate, visit LaCasadeMaria.org.

-Kayla Jardine/Joe Cingrana