NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – In addition to the #MeToo movement, there’s another conversation taking place in Hollywood.

It’s about equal pay and it got traction after reports of especially lopsided pay on a movie. As CBS2’s Alice Gainer reports, the disparity isn’t just felt in Tinseltown.

When Kevin Spacey was booted from the movie “All the Money in the World,” Christopher Plummer was recast in his role, which meant they had to re-shoot scenes.

Michelle Williams quickly agreed, even waiving her standard fee. But Mark Wahlberg’s contract did not cover re-shoots and, according to USA Today, he refused to do it unless he got paid.

Reports say she made $80 a day for the re-shoots, while he made a reported $1.5 million.

Last year, Forbes said Wahlberg was Hollywood’s highest paid actor, making $68 million. The highest paid actress was Oscar winner Emma Stone with $26 million.

Last month, E! network host Catt Sadler quit after learning her on-air male counterpart was making nearly twice as much.

“It’s reflective of — society values men more than woman,” Upper West Side resident Nancy Kahn said.

“It’s hurtful, it really is. There’s too much of this going on in the world in all areas,” said Blake Bell, adding it’s happened to her personally in the past.

On the streets of New York City, women and men weighed in on their experiences.

“Where I’ve worked in my last job, women were making the same as men,” one man said.

“I think only in the fashion industry I think will you see that women models will get paid more than men models. Other than that, I usually feel like women get the short end of the stick,” said Adin Penner.

According to the 2017 World Economic Forum’s global gender gap report, at the current rate of change, the workplace gender gap will not be closed for 2017 years.

Bryce Covert is an independent journalist who writes about women, the economy and politics.

“There’s this societal expectation that women are not going to be aggressive or ambitions. And when they act in those ways, they’re penalized,” she said.

She says one big roadblock for women on the road to equal pay is lack of transparency about salaries.

“What are other people making? What are they asking for? Am I at a disadvantage?” she said.

As for closing the gap, she says it’s a tough path to navigate and should be case by case.

“You have to look at who you’re negotiating with, what position you’re in with them, maybe what evidence do you have or case to make that you deserve more pay than you’re getting,” she said.

Covert adds if you don’t ask, you could be leaving money on the table.

Earlier this month, a law in Iceland went into effect making it illegal to pay women less than men. Employers there must prove they pay men and women in the same jobs equally, otherwise they risk fines.