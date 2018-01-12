NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Matt Harvey appears to be getting another chance with the Mets.

The veteran right-hander agreed to a one-year deal with the team on Friday, avoiding arbitration.

Matt Harvey has reached agreement on a $5.625M deal with the #mets. — Jerry Crasnick (@jcrasnick) January 12, 2018

Harvey was once one of the most promising young pitchers in baseball, but injuries have done a number on him in recent years, prompting the Mets to shop the 28-year-old right-hander this offseason.

After going 13-8 with a 2.71 ERA in 2015, Harvey’s next two seasons were derailed by a bout with thoracic outlet syndrome and a fractured scapula, respectively. He threw 92 2/3 innings each season, and finished 4-10 with a 4.86 ERA in 2016 and 5-7 with a 6.70 ERA last season.

Harvey also had some disciplinary problems, including a three-game suspension early last season for conduct detrimental to the team.

He will likely get another crack in the Mets’ rotation in 2018.

As for the lineup, the Mets are considering bringing back veteran first baseman Lucas Duda, The Athletic’s Ken Rosenthal reported on Friday.

Duda hit .246 with 17 home runs and 37 RBIs with the Mets last season before he was traded to the Tampa Bay Rays in late July. Duda, who will turn 32 on Feb. 3, broke into the major with the Mets back in 2010 and has 138 home runs and 405 RBIs in 812 career games.

If they do reunite with Duda, it would come on the heels of the Mets reportedly agreeing to a three-year, $39 million contract with slugger Jay Bruce on Wednesday night. Bruce was traded to the Cleveland Indians last season, two weeks after Duda was sent to Tampa.

Duda’s potential return could also mean that the Mets are not satisfied with the development of first base prospect Dominic Smith, who hit .198 with nine homers and 26 RBIs in 49 games last season.