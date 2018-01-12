Silverman: Eagles Are Ripe For More Postseason HeartbreakThere has been a lot of heartbreak in Philadelphia over the years, and much of it has been provided by their beloved football team. The last championship came in 1960, and it was a historic one as the Eagles edged Vince Lombardi’s Green Bay Packers in the NFL championship game by a 17-13 margin, pinning the only postseason loss on the great coach that he would ever endure.