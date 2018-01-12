NEWARK, N.J. (CBSNewYork/AP) — A manhole fire outside Newark Liberty International Airport forced officials to evacuate a section of Terminal C Friday morning.
Fire crews responded to the scene just before noon and quickly extinguished the fire.
Only Terminal C-1 wing was evacuated. The rest of the terminal was operational.
No injuries were reported.
PSE&G has cut power temporarily and the terminal is under back-up generator power as the utility works to fix the problem, the airport tweeted.
There were also long lines as evacuated passengers had to go back through security.
Passengers should check with their airlines to see if there are any delays.
(© Copyright 2018 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)