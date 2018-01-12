ROSELLE, N.J. (CBSNewYork) – Multiple towns in Union County, N.J. were without power Friday morning.
PSEG said at least 35,000 had had power restored following an outage in Union County, including locations in Cranford, Clark, Kenilworth, Mountainside, Elizabeth and Union. Some 10,000 customers were still without power, PSEG said.
“We are working to restore power to customers as quickly and safely as possible,” the company said in a statement.
Drivers were maneuvering without the benefit of traffic lights to help them, CBS2’s Dave Carlin reported. Some gas stations were unable to pump.
Cranford schools were ordered to shelter in place during the outage. All children were safe, the Cranford Police Department said.
JCPL says some 9,000 customers were impacted, and that the outage was caused by a problem at two substations.
PSEG said the trouble was due to weather-related equipment damage: The sudden hike in temperatures quickly melted snow, mixing with salt, which damaged the infrastructure, Carlin reported.
Check back soon for more on this developing story.