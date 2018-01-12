HARTFORD, Conn. (CBSNewYork/AP) — Connecticut State Police are planning to release a report assessing the agency’s response to the 2012 massacre at Sandy Hook Elementary School.
The after-action report is expected Friday.
On Dec. 14, 2012, 20-year-old Adam Lanza killed 20 first-grade children and six educators inside the school before killing himself. He also fatally shot his mother before shooting his way into the school.
The report will serve as an educational tool for teaching best practices when responding to a mass shooting.
The Hartford Courant reports the critique will raise questions about how the school was secured.
Officers from the Newtown Police Department were the first to respond to the scene.
A prosecutor’s report in 2013 said that nearly six minutes passed between the arrival of the first Newtown police officer and the time officers entered the school. Officers were not able to intervene before Lanza turned the gun on himself.
The after-action report will also reportedly address how parents were told that their children had been killed.
Police have not explained why it’s taken five years since the shooting to complete the review.
