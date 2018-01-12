CBS 2(AP Photo/Michael Sohn)Tomatoes (File AP Photo/Michael Sohn) Watch CBS2 News, CBS This Morning, Dr. Phil, Judge Judy, 60 Minutes, NFL football, and your favorite CBS shows. Latest Videos Eye On New York Dining Deals Tony’s Table Links & Numbers Station Info & Closed Captioning CBS 2 2016-2017 EEO Report Explore CBS 2 Jobs and Internships […]
WCBS 880(AP Photo/Michael Sohn)Tomatoes (File AP Photo/Michael Sohn) WCBS Newsradio 880 is one of the tri-state’s most trusted sources for news and information. As a market leading news resource since 1967, WCBS reaches millions of listeners each week and boasts one of the largest, most experienced local news teams on the radio in America. Follow @WCBS880 […]
1010 WINS(AP Photo/Michael Sohn)Tomatoes (File AP Photo/Michael Sohn) 1010 WINS invented all news radio and is the longest-running all news station in the country. For 50 years, 1010 WINS has been a news and information utility for the New York metropolitan area. Famous around the world for its slogan, “YOU GIVE US 22 MINUTES, WE’LL GIVE […]
WFAN(AP Photo/Michael Sohn)Tomatoes (File AP Photo/Michael Sohn) As the world’s first 24-hour all-sports radio station, WFAN remains the premier sports talk radio station in the business. Since its debut on July 1, 1987, dozens of stations have copied the all sports format, but none have achieved the success and the popularity of the FAN. WFAN […]
WLNY(AP Photo/Michael Sohn)Tomatoes (File AP Photo/Michael Sohn) Program Schedule Channel Guide WLNY TV 10/55 is part of the CBS Television Stations group, a division of CBS Corp. and one of the largest network-owned station groups in the country. Got a nose for news? E-mail us your newstips! Our offices & studios are located at 524 […]
Filed Under:Jessica Layton, Kristine Johnson, Local TV, Tide Pod Challenge

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Safety experts are warning about a dangerous social media challenge involving teenagers.

They’re popping detergent pods in the mouths and then posting the videos online.

Many of the social media videos are recorded and posted by minors. They’re putting the poisonous laundry pods in their mouths for clicks and internet fame.

They call it the “Tide Pod Challenge.”

Marc Pagan, 19, did it on a dare. He told CBS2 he knew better but did it anyway.

“A lot of people were just saying how stupid I was or how – why would I be willing to do that?” he said. “No one should be putting anything like that in their mouths, you know?”

Now authorities say what started as an internet joke has gone too far.

“On Instagram especially and Snapchat, to eat Tide Pods,” one high school student told CBS2’s Jessica Layton.

“I’ve seen them mainly on Youtube,” another added.

“Just really weird. It’s disgusting,” said one girl.

Ann Marie Buerkle, acting chairman of the Consumer Product Safety Commission, says ingesting any of the liquid carries a deadly risk. The poisonous pods contain ethanol, hydrogen peroxide and polymers, Layton reported.

Some stores have started putting them inside display cases so they don’t get stolen. The pods are bright and colorful and to children, they can look like candy.

This year, there’s already been a 20 percent spike in calls to poison control centers from teens exposed to the laundry pods. At least 10 deaths have been linked to ingesting the pods. Two were toddlers, eight were seniors with dementia.

Procter & Gamble, the maker of Tide products, told CBS News, “They should not be played with… even if meant as a joke. Safety is no laughing matter.”

“I could cause a corrosion injury, it could cause basically an ulceration or bleeding. The other issue is if it goes down your windpipe, it could cause difficulty breathing,” said Dr. Robert Glatter, of Lenox Hill Hospital.

Buerkle says her group has worked with manufacturers to make the packets less attractive to children.

“Making that laundry packet opaque, less attractive, less colorful,” she said. “Reducing the toxicity and the strength of laundry detergents.”

“They need to learn from parents and teachers that stunts like this can land them in the hospital, ICU, and it can be deadly,” said Glatter.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS New York

Download Weather App
Bloomberg WCBS Tri-State Business Index
Hear It On Demand

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch