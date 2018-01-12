CBS 2Watch CBS2 News, CBS This Morning, Dr. Phil, Judge Judy, 60 Minutes, NFL football, and your favorite CBS shows. Latest Videos Eye On New York Dining Deals Tony’s Table Links & Numbers Station Info & Closed Captioning CBS 2 2016-2017 EEO Report Explore CBS 2 Jobs and Internships Connect with us on Facebook and Twitter […]
EYE ON WEATHER: Fog Shuts Down Part Of NJ Turnpike, Prompts Airport Delays | Traffic | Flight Info
WASHINGTON (CBSNewYork/CBS News) — The doctor who oversaw President Donald Trump’s first formal physical Friday said the commander-in-chief is in “excellent health.”

Dr. Ronny Jackson’s very brief statement released Friday night revealed little about the results of the physical for the 71-year-old president at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center.

Jackson is expected to brief reporters in more detail on Tuesday at the White House.

“The president’s physical exam today at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center went exceptionally well,” Jackson said in a statement the White House provided to reporters. “The president is in excellent health and I look forward to briefing some of the details on Tuesday.”

It’s a tradition for presidents to release the results of their annual physicals.

In September 2016, Mr. Trump’s personal doctor, Harold N. Bornstein, said Mr. Trump took low-dose aspirin and a statin drug to help lower his cholesterol. A summary from Bornstein said the then-candidate’s cardiac, thyroid and other test results were normal for someone of his age. At the time, the doctor said Mr. Trump was 6 foot 3 and 236 pounds, which qualifies him as overweight and nearly obese, according to the Centers for Disease Control.

Michael Wolff’s “Fire and Fury: Inside Donald Trump’s White House” said the president prefers to be in bed by 6:30 p.m. with a cheeseburger in hand. The book also claimed the president prefers to eat at McDonald’s when traveling, for fear of being poisoned elsewhere.

It is unclear if he exercises. At the G7 summit in Sicily, Italy, last year, Mr. Trump rode in a golf cart while other world leaders walked 700 yards.

