WASHINGTON (CBSNewYork/AP) — President Donald Trump said “this was not the language used” after reports that he questioned why the U.S. would accept more immigrants from “s***hole countries” in a meeting.

Trump tweeted Friday amid uproar over his reported comments during a White House meeting Thursday while referring to immigrants from Africa, the Caribbean and Central America.

“The language used by me at the DACA meeting was tough, but this was not the language used,” the president said on Twitter. “What was really tough was the outlandish proposal made – a big setback for DACA!”

The president’s alleged remarks came during an Oval Office meeting when lawmakers suggested bringing back legal protections for immigrants from Haiti, El Salvador and African nations as a part of a broader immigration deal, CBS News’ Nancy Cordes confirmed, citing a person briefed on the meeting.

Trump is being quoted as saying, “Why are we having all these people from s***hole countries come here?” then suggesting the U.S. should take in more people from countries like Norway.

Some media outlets also reported that Trump said in reference to Haitians, “take them out.” But in another tweet Friday morning, the president insisted he “never said anything derogatory about Haitians.”

“Never said anything derogatory about Haitians other than Haiti is, obviously, a very poor and troubled country,” he said. “Never said ‘take them out.’ Made up by Dems. I have a wonderful relationship with Haitians. Probably should record future meetings – unfortunately, no trust!

The Trump administration recently decided to soon end Temporary Protected Status for citizens of countries like Haiti and El Salvador, who came to the U.S. to escape natural disasters.

The White House has not denied the language and issued a statement.

“Certain Washington politicians choose to fight for foreign countries, but President Trump will always fight for the American people,” White House spokesman Raj Shah said in the statement. “The president will only accept an immigration deal that adequately addresses the visa lottery system and chain migration – two programs that hurt our economy and allow terrorists into our country. Like other nations that have merit-based immigration, President Trump is fighting for permanent solutions that make our country stronger by welcoming those who can contribute to our society, grow our economy and assimilate into our great nation. He will always reject temporary, weak and dangerous stopgap measures that threaten the lives of hardworking Americans, and undercut immigrants who seek a better life in the United States through a legal pathway.”

On Twitter earlier Friday, the president said the “so-called bipartisan DACA deal presented yesterday to myself and a group of Republican Senators and Congressmen was a big step backwards,” because it doesn’t fund a wall along the Mexican border.

….countries which are doing badly. I want a merit based system of immigration and people who will help take our country to the next level. I want safety and security for our people. I want to stop the massive inflow of drugs. I want to fund our military, not do a Dem defund…. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 12, 2018 He added: “I want a merit based system of immigration and people who will help take our country to the next level. I want safety and security for our people. I want to stop the massive inflow of drugs.”

The fallout over Trump’s reported comments at Thursday’s meeting has been swift.

Republican Sen. Orinn Hatch wrote in part, “I look forward to getting a more detailed explanation regarding the president’s comments.”

Rep. Mia Love, a Utah Republican whose family comes from Haiti, called on the president to apologize for his “divisive” and “elitist” comments.

LOCAL LAWMAKERS REACT

Local Democrats have also reacted.

Long Island Congresswoman Kathleen Rice tweeted “racist.”

Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand tweeted, “A repulsive, unacceptable remark, far beneath the dignity of the presidency. Our country is better than this.”

New Jersey Congressman Bill Pascrell wrote, “Once again, @POTUS has made a fool of himself & our nation on a worldwide stage. He’s showing his bigoted tendencies in ways that would make Archie Bunker blush. White House statement makes it even more obvious that this president needs some help – what a national disgrace!”

Sen. Cory Booker tweeted: “Let me be clear. @RealDonaldTrump does not speak for America. We are a nation of immigrants and I am so proud of that.”

Connecticut Sen. Richard Blumenthal denounced the comments, telling MSNBC, “This remark by the president of the United States smacks of blatant racism, the most odious and insidious racism masquerading poorly as immigration policy.”

There has been no comment from local Republicans, WCBS 880’s Marla Diamond reported.