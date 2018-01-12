CBS 2Watch CBS2 News, CBS This Morning, Dr. Phil, Judge Judy, 60 Minutes, NFL football, and your favorite CBS shows. Latest Videos Eye On New York Dining Deals Tony’s Table Links & Numbers Station Info & Closed Captioning CBS 2 2016-2017 EEO Report Explore CBS 2 Jobs and Internships Connect with us on Facebook and Twitter […]
WCBS 880WCBS Newsradio 880 is one of the tri-state’s most trusted sources for news and information. As a market leading news resource since 1967, WCBS reaches millions of listeners each week and boasts one of the largest, most experienced local news teams on the radio in America. Follow @WCBS880 WCBS helps listeners stay ahead of the […]
1010 WINS1010 WINS invented all news radio and is the longest-running all news station in the country. For 50 years, 1010 WINS has been a news and information utility for the New York metropolitan area. Famous around the world for its slogan, “YOU GIVE US 22 MINUTES, WE’LL GIVE YOU THE WORLD,” no other radio station […]
WFANAs the world’s first 24-hour all-sports radio station, WFAN remains the premier sports talk radio station in the business. Since its debut on July 1, 1987, dozens of stations have copied the all sports format, but none have achieved the success and the popularity of the FAN. WFAN is the flagship station of four Tri-State […]
WLNYProgram Schedule Channel Guide WLNY TV 10/55 is part of the CBS Television Stations group, a division of CBS Corp. and one of the largest network-owned station groups in the country. Got a nose for news? E-mail us your newstips! Our offices & studios are located at 524 W. 57th St., New York, NY 10019. […]
COMMUTER ALERT: Portion Of NJ Turnpike Shut Down Due To Fog | Traffic Updates
Filed Under:Adam Warren, Austin Romine, Chasen Shreve, Dellin Betances, Didi Gregorius, Local TV, New York Yankees, Sonny Gray

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork/AP) — The Yankees reached one-year contracts with their remaining six players eligible for arbitration Friday, leaving their projected luxury tax payroll at $177 million — $20 million below the threshold.

Shortstop Didi Gregorius agreed at $8.25 million Friday, pitcher Sonny Gray at $6.5 million and setup man Dellin Betances at $5.1 million. Also reaching deals were relievers Adam Warren ($3,315,000) and Chasen Shreve ($825,000), and backup catcher Austin Romine ($1.1 million).

Didi Gregorius homers against Red Sox

The Yankees’ Didi Gregorius follows through on a sixth-inning home run against the Red Sox at Yankee Stadium on Sept. 27, 2016. (Photo by Jim McIsaac/Getty Images)

New York’s luxury tax payroll rose to $149.9 million for 15 players with agreements, and the projected total is well under the $197 million tax threshold. The projection includes $10 million for the rest of the 40-man roster, $14.044 million for benefits and a $3 million charge for cash transactions: a $5.5 million payment to Houston as part of the Brian McCann trade, a $500,000 payment to San Diego as part of the Chase Headley deal and a $3 million credit from Miami as part of the Giancarlo Stanton acquisition.

Yankees owner Hal Steinbrenner has vowed to end the team’s streak of 15 straight years of paying tax. If New York gets under the threshold, its base tax rate would reset from 50 percent to 20 percent in 2019 — better positioning the Yankees to pursue next offseason’s free agents, who could include Bryce Harper, Manny Machado and possibly Clayton Kershaw.

MORE: Yu Darvish: Yankees Haven’t Made Me An Offer

Gregorius established career bests with a .287 batting average, 25 home runs and 87 RBIs, hitting mostly fourth through sixth in the batting order. He made $5.1 million.

Gray was acquired from Oakland for three prospects at the July 31 trade deadline and went 4-7 with a 3.72 ERA in 11 starts for the Yankees. He finished 10-12 with a 3.55 ERA in 27 starts overall and made $3,575,000.

Betances lost to the Yankees in arbitration last winter and was awarded $3 million rather than his request for $5 million. After the decision, Yankees President Randy Levine said “five million dollars goes to elite closers, people who pitch the ninth inning and have a lot, a lot and a lot of saves.”

Betances filled in for suspended closer Aroldis Chapman last April and made his fourth straight AL All-Star team but struggled with his mechanics and control late in the season and was relegated to a marginal role during the playoffs. He finished 3-6 with 10 saves a 2.87 ERA in 66 games, throwing 59 2/3 innings, down from 73 in 2016 and 90 in 2014. He walked a career-high 44, an increase of 16.

Warren was 3-2 with a career-best 2.35 ERA in 46 relief appearances, missing 17 games from mid-June to early July because of right shoulder inflammation. Traded to the Cubs in December 2015 for second baseman Starlin Castro, he was reacquired the following July in the deal that sent Chapman to Chicago. Warren had a $2.29 million salary last year.

Shreve was 4-1 with a 3.77 ERA in 44 relief appearances, striking out 58 and walking 25 in 45 1/3 innings. He was eligible for arbitration for the first time after earning $552,425.

Romine hit .218 with two homers and 21 RBIs in 252 plate appearances as the backup catcher to Gary Sanchez. Playing regularly in the first month when Sanchez was sidelined with a biceps injury, Romine batted .316 with two homers and 10 RBIs in 16 games. He made $805,000.

Outfielder Aaron Hicks ($2,825,000) and reliever Tommy Kahnle ($1,312,500) agreed Thursday. Warren can become a free agent after the season, and Betances, Gray, Hicks, Gregorius and Romine following the 2019 season, Kahnle after the 2020 season and Shreve following the 2021 season.

(© Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS New York

Download Weather App
Bloomberg WCBS Tri-State Business Index
Hear It On Demand

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch