YONKERS, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) – Yonkers Police are warning residents about scammers dressing up like Chase Bank employees.

As CBS2’s John Dias reported, police say the imposters posing as bank employees are luring in customers and ripping them off in the parking lot right outside the bank.

At one time, Yonkers police said Chase Bank actually did issue a promotion offering a $300 bonus for a Chase Total Checking account, a $200 bonus for a Chase Savings Account, or $500 for both. But recently, scammers have been daringly using it to steal from unsuspecting people and drain their bank accounts.

“So it’s a little more brazen,” said Yonkers police Commissioner Charles Gardner.

Gardner said the department deals with cons on a regular basis.

“Particularly over the phone on the internet,” he said.

But now, they have taken it to a new level, first by making a date online using what looks like legitimate bank images.

“They are actually physically meeting the people in front of the bank,” he said.

Once they are face-to-face outside the bank, the scammers ask for all sorts of sensitive information – including account numbers and PINs, while all dressed in what appear to be Chase uniforms.

“At this point, we don’t know where they got these uniforms or bank logos on their clothing,” Gardner said.

The commissioner said in recent weeks, three Yonkers residents fell victim to the scam. Two were targeted a branch on South Broadway, where customers were worried Friday.

“That’s bad,” said customer Milly Miliya. “You should not give your ID to anyone. That’s really dangerous.”

“It’s crazy. I can’t believe this is happening,” said customer George Asante. “I didn’t think anyone would be so bold.”

A Chase representative said they are “actively working with local authorities to resolve this issue and identify those involved.”

Police said they are paying special attention to all banks in the area, and are issuing a major reminder.

“Please, do not provide your personal information or banking information, or make financial transactions unless you verify the identity of the person you’re dealing with,” Gardner said.

Gardner said police are not too sure if one person or multiple people are involved in the scam. Late Friday, they were collecting video surveillance and interviewing witnesses.

For more scam prevention tips from the Yonkers Police, click here.