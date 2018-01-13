Filed Under:CBS2 Weather headlines, Local TV

If you were out and about before sunrise, it was quite balmy in the 50s and even low 60s for some! That’s long gone now as temps continue to crash behind this morning’s arctic front. We’ll tumble into the 20s this afternoon and then into the teens and single digits overnight.

Waking up tomorrow morning, wind chills will be around zero across the region. It’ll be sunny, but it won’t help much… highs will only be in the 20s on Sunday.

So as this next arctic blast settles in, do we see any snow? Looks like our next chance comes Tuesday with a clipper system. Stay tuned as we get closer.

