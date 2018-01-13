HONOLULU (CBSNewYork/AP) — An investigation is underway after officials say a push alert that warned of an incoming ballistic missile to Hawaii was sent accidentally on Saturday.

The emergency alert sent to cellphones said in all caps, “Ballistic missile threat inbound to Hawaii. Seek immediate shelter. This is not a drill.”

Hawaii Emergency Management Agency spokesman Richard Repoza says it was a false alarm.

NO missile threat to Hawaii. — Hawaii EMA (@Hawaii_EMA) January 13, 2018

Congresswoman took to Twitter to calm Hawaiians’ nerves.

“HAWAII – THIS IS A FALSE ALARM. THERE IS NO INCOMING MISSILE TO HAWAII,” she tweeted.

HAWAII – THIS IS A FALSE ALARM. THERE IS NO INCOMING MISSILE TO HAWAII. I HAVE CONFIRMED WITH OFFICIALS THERE IS NO INCOMING MISSILE. pic.twitter.com/DxfTXIDOQs — Tulsi Gabbard (@TulsiGabbard) January 13, 2018

The alert stirred panic for residents on the island and across social media.

Jamie Malapit, owner of a Honolulu hair salon, texted his clients that he was cancelling their appointments and was closing his shop for the day. He said he was still in bed when the phone started going off “like crazy.” He thought it was a tsunami warning at first.

“I woke up and saw missile warning and thought no way. I thought ‘No, this is not happening today,'” Malapit said.

He was still “a little freaked out” and feeling paranoid even after hearing it was a false alarm.

“I went from panic to semi panic and ‘Are we sure?'” he said.

AGAIN FALSE ALARM. What happened today is totally inexcusable. The whole state was terrified. There needs to be tough and quick accountability and a fixed process. — Brian Schatz (@brianschatz) January 13, 2018

“What happened today is totally inexcusable,” U.S. Senator Brian Schatz (D-HI) tweeted. “The whole state was terrified. There needs to be tough and quick accountability and a fixed process.”

I am meeting this morning with top officials of the State Department of Defense and the Hawaii Emergency Management Agency to determine what caused this morning’s false alarm and to prevent it from happening again. — Governor David Ige (@GovHawaii) January 13, 2018

Hawaii Governor David Ige said he was meeting with “top officials of the State Department of Defense and the Hawaii Emergency Management Agency” to determine what caused the false alarm.

Additionally, the Federal Communications Commission says they’re launching a full investigation into the false emergency alert.

