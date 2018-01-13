NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police are looking for three people they say swiped a pricey fur coat from a department store in Brooklyn.
Investigators say a man and two women walked into the Macy’s on Emmons Avenue in Sheepshead Bay just after noon on January 3.
They allegedly removed a brown fur coat from a coat rack before fleeing the store in an unknown direction.
No injuries were reported as the investigation continues.
The coat is worth approximately $2,400, according to police.
