Filed Under:Local TV, Measles, Newark Liberty International Airport

NEWARK, N.J. (CBSNewYork/AP) — Health officials in New Jersey are warning passengers who traveled through Newark Liberty International Airport earlier this month that they may have been exposed to measles.

The New Jersey Department of Health says an international traveler with a confirmed case of the highly contagious disease arrived in Terminal C on Jan. 2, departed for Indianapolis from a domestic terminal, and may have gone to other areas of the airport.

They say anyone at the airport between 6:30 a.m. and 5:30 p.m. on Jan. 2 may have been exposed and could develop symptoms as late as Jan. 23.

Anyone with symptoms of measles — including rash, high fever, cough, runny nose and red, watery eyes — should contact a healthcare provider before going to a medical office or emergency department.

For more information on the disease, visit the CDC’s website.

(© Copyright 2017 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)

Comments (2)
  1. Edward Gadomski says:
    January 13, 2018 at 11:51 am

    Just more love spread by people from sh!hole countries.

    Reply | Report comment |
  2. Smarg Jones (@SmargJones) says:
    January 13, 2018 at 11:42 am

    Diseased refugees.

    Reply | Report comment

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS New York

Download Weather App
Bloomberg WCBS Tri-State Business Index
Hear It On Demand

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch