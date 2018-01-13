NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Mark Wahlberg says he will donate the money he earned re-shooting movie scenes to the Time’s Up legal defense fund.
The actor earned $1.5 million to re-shoot the film “All the Money in the World” after Kevin Spacy was cut from the production, while his co-star Michelle Williams was paid less than $1,000.
The controversy reignited the debate over the gender wage gap in Hollywood and beyond.
Wahlberg tweeted Saturday that he will donate the money in Williams’ name.
The talent agency that represents both actors also pledged an additional $500,000 to the organization.
The money will go toward fighting the gender pay gap and sexual harassment in Hollywood.