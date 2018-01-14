NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A 13-year-old boy was rushed to the hospital after police say he was shot by his 17-year-old brother in Brooklyn Sunday afternoon.
Police say the shooting happened on Hedgeman Avenue in East New York just after 3:30 p.m.
The 13-year-old was struck once in the thigh, according to police. He was rushed to Brookdale University Hospital and Medical Center where he’s expected to recover.
The 17-year-old brother who fired the gun fled the location in an unknown direction, according to authorities.
It wasn’t immediately clear what led to the shooting, which remains under investigation.
