NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Two people were hurt Sunday morning when a ceiling collapsed in a public housing apartment in Crown Heights, Brooklyn.
As 1010 WINS’ Roger Stern reported, it was 2 a.m. when Tytahnisha Moulterie was in bed with her boyfriend hearing water dripping from the ceiling in a unit at the Weeksville Gardens Houses development on Dean Street. It all then came down.
“Very scary, like, it was really a like life and death situation,” Moulterie said. “Like, we could have been really actually hurt, like, more seriously than what we really are.”
The woman’s boyfriend’s father, Daniel Jeter Sr., heard the noise and rushed in to help.
“Just started grabbing, grabbing whatever was on top of them, throwing it off of them, and pulling it off of the room,” Jeter said.
He was worried the rest of the ceiling would cave in.
Moulterie and her boyfriend live in a top floor apartment, and this was the third collapse in 11 months. Part of the living room ceiling fell in on Friday.