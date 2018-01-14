NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — New or recently-renovated public buildings in New York City will soon be required to include diaper changing stations to be accessible to everyone.

As WCBS 880’s Rich Lamb reported, Mayor Bill de Blasio this past Wednesday signed into law a requirement that new or heavily-renovated buildings such as theaters, bowling alleys, museums, and spaces where merchandise is sold such as shopping malls, are required to have diaper changing stations available to all.

The changing stations will be required in all public restrooms, regardless o gender.

“I will tell you I changed a lot of diapers,” de Blasio said as he signed the law. “I do not look back on it nostalgically.”

Councilman Rafael Espinal (D-37th) was the primary sponsor of the bill. He said mothers and fathers alike need equal access to spaces for changing diapers.

“After witnessing a father changing his daughter’s diaper on an unsanitary sink in a public space, I realized diaper changing stations must be a requirement in all public bathrooms, because moms and dads should have equal access to sanitary and safe spaces when changing their baby’s diapers,” he said in a news release.

“Finding somewhere to change a diaper while out and about in New York can be as challenging as the Hunger Games,” Councilman Dan Garodnick (D-4th), who co-sponsored the bill, added I in the release. “As the parent of two young boys, I have experienced this challenge firsthand and I know this legislation will be a major relief for families. Safe and sanitary spaces to care for children must be the norm for all parents.”

The new law brought First Lady Chirlane McCray to a vivid recollection.

“Bill changing a diaper on the hood of our very weathered blue Taurus station wagon — in the winter!” McCray said.

The law take effect in early July.