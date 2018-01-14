NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Jasson Finney has been in shows such as “The Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt” and the CBS drama “Person of Interest.”
But when Finney is not acting, he is helping people lose weight to take their lives back.
Finney joined CBS2’s Andrea Grymes on Sunday with some health and fitness tips to make sure you start 2018 off right.
Finney noted that Oct. 31 through Dec. 31 is known as the season of temptation. But in January , we move to the season of redemption – and even if you went to a few too many parties and didn’t exercise during the holiday season, it’s OK.
“Now, we can start something new, and create something wonderful,” Finney said.
Finney noted that the month of January is crucial. If you get through the first month of the season of redemption and make it into February focused on fitness, you have a good chance to make it clear into April when the weather changes and we all want to exercise outside.
He advised keeping goals small at first – working out a couple of times a week, and keeping the focus on January for now.