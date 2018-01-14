CBS 2Watch CBS2 News, CBS This Morning, Dr. Phil, Judge Judy, 60 Minutes, NFL football, and your favorite CBS shows. Latest Videos Eye On New York Dining Deals Tony’s Table Links & Numbers Station Info & Closed Captioning CBS 2 2016-2017 EEO Report Explore CBS 2 Jobs and Internships Connect with us on Facebook and Twitter […]
WCBS 880WCBS Newsradio 880 is one of the tri-state’s most trusted sources for news and information. As a market leading news resource since 1967, WCBS reaches millions of listeners each week and boasts one of the largest, most experienced local news teams on the radio in America. Follow @WCBS880 WCBS helps listeners stay ahead of the […]
1010 WINS1010 WINS invented all news radio and is the longest-running all news station in the country. For 50 years, 1010 WINS has been a news and information utility for the New York metropolitan area. Famous around the world for its slogan, “YOU GIVE US 22 MINUTES, WE’LL GIVE YOU THE WORLD,” no other radio station […]
WFANAs the world’s first 24-hour all-sports radio station, WFAN remains the premier sports talk radio station in the business. Since its debut on July 1, 1987, dozens of stations have copied the all sports format, but none have achieved the success and the popularity of the FAN. WFAN is the flagship station of four Tri-State […]
WLNYProgram Schedule Channel Guide WLNY TV 10/55 is part of the CBS Television Stations group, a division of CBS Corp. and one of the largest network-owned station groups in the country. Got a nose for news? E-mail us your newstips! Our offices & studios are located at 524 W. 57th St., New York, NY 10019. […]
Filed Under:Heinz Field, Jacksonville Jaguars, Jaguars-Steelers Game Threat, Pittsburgh Steelers, Yuttana Choochongkol

PITTSBURGH (CBSNewYork) — A Texas man was facing at least one felony charge Sunday, after he allegedly made a terroristic threat against players and fans who were headed to the divisional playoff game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Jacksonville Jaguars.

CBS Sports reported that in an arrest affidavit received by KSAT-TV in San Antonio, a man Yuttana Choochongkol sent the threat to the director of security at Heinz Field and to KDKA-TV, CBS2 in Pittsburgh.

Yuttana Choochongkol

Yuttana Choochongkol is accused of threatening to kill players and fans at the Jaguars-Steelers playoff game at Citi Field. (via CBS News)

In the written threat, Choochongkol allegedly promised to kill “Steelers football players and fans” during the game.

“This Sunday’s playoff game in Pittsburgh is going to be like no other. Why? Because it’s going to be my last day on this pathetic planet, Choochongkol allegedly wrote. “So why not take some innocent lives with me? The Steelers game will be packed, and that’s when I plan on killing Steelers football players and fans before taking my own pitiful life. After all, what does a person that is going to commit suicide have to lose? Absolutely nothing. So why not take out some million dollar Steelers players before me? Sounds like a good idea. Hahahahahah”

In a statement, Steelers Director of Communications Burt Lauten wrote: “The Heinz Field website received a threat concerning the playoff game vs. Jacksonville. We take all threats seriously and turned over information to the FBI and the City of Pittsburgh Police. We are thankful law enforcement was able to identify and track down the individual to make an arrest. We appreciate the hard work and attention that our law enforcement provides to our communities.”

Pittsburgh Mayor Bill Peduto thanked the FBI and Pittsburgh police Saturday night for their part in making sure everyone would be safe during the game Sunday.

Choochonkol who was arrested in Texas, and was facing up to 10 years in prison for the terroristic threat charge, CBS Sports reported.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS New York

Download Weather App
Bloomberg WCBS Tri-State Business Index
Hear It On Demand

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch