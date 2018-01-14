PITTSBURGH (CBSNewYork) — A Texas man was facing at least one felony charge Sunday, after he allegedly made a terroristic threat against players and fans who were headed to the divisional playoff game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Jacksonville Jaguars.

CBS Sports reported that in an arrest affidavit received by KSAT-TV in San Antonio, a man Yuttana Choochongkol sent the threat to the director of security at Heinz Field and to KDKA-TV, CBS2 in Pittsburgh.

In the written threat, Choochongkol allegedly promised to kill “Steelers football players and fans” during the game.

“This Sunday’s playoff game in Pittsburgh is going to be like no other. Why? Because it’s going to be my last day on this pathetic planet, Choochongkol allegedly wrote. “So why not take some innocent lives with me? The Steelers game will be packed, and that’s when I plan on killing Steelers football players and fans before taking my own pitiful life. After all, what does a person that is going to commit suicide have to lose? Absolutely nothing. So why not take out some million dollar Steelers players before me? Sounds like a good idea. Hahahahahah”

In a statement, Steelers Director of Communications Burt Lauten wrote: “The Heinz Field website received a threat concerning the playoff game vs. Jacksonville. We take all threats seriously and turned over information to the FBI and the City of Pittsburgh Police. We are thankful law enforcement was able to identify and track down the individual to make an arrest. We appreciate the hard work and attention that our law enforcement provides to our communities.”

Pittsburgh Mayor Bill Peduto thanked the FBI and Pittsburgh police Saturday night for their part in making sure everyone would be safe during the game Sunday.

Thank you @FBIPittsburgh & @PghPolice on your coordinated efforts. Although much of your work go unnoticed or protected, your continuous service to protect is constantly appreciated. https://t.co/FZi0N1Hgic — bill peduto (@billpeduto) January 14, 2018

Choochonkol who was arrested in Texas, and was facing up to 10 years in prison for the terroristic threat charge, CBS Sports reported.