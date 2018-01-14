TRENTON, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — In a disturbing trend, traffic deaths in New Jersey were up for a third straight year in 2017.
As WCBS 880’s Kelly Waldron reported, there were 635 deaths on New Jersey roads in 2017. According to state police figures, the largest increases were in Ocean, Gloucester, and Union counties.
The biggest decreases were reported in Bergen, Passaic, and Atlantic counties.
Traffic safety officials said change in diver behavior through education is necessary.
Officials told The Record that those in greatest need of retraining are drivers between the ages of 40 and 49, who were to blame for 51 deaths.
Motorists under the age of 21 accounted for 18 deaths in 2017 – three fewer than the year before.