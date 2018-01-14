NEWARK, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — A man stood charged Sunday with sealing money and a Visa gift card from a bag a Newark Liberty International Airport.
Port Authority of New York and New Jersey police were called to the Terminal C security checkpoint around 9:15 a.m. Friday for a report of a theft of a bag.
Upon arriving, police reviewed surveillance video and identified a suspect – whom they found at a nearby gate, police said.
The suspect was found to be in possession of $700 and a Visa gift card worth $130, police said. He led the officers to the location of the bag from which the money was taken, police said.
The bag had been left empty and had been rolled into a ball and thrown in a corner, police said.
The suspect was arrested and the money and gift card were returned, police said.
The suspect – Henry I. Weil, 62, of Manhattan – was charged with theft by unlawful taking, police said.
The New York Daily News identified Weil as a Manhattan criminal defense attorney. Weil told the newspaper he did not take anyone’s property and he had intended all along to give the items to their rightful owner.
Weil is due back in court on Jan. 30.