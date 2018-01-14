NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Two of New York’s finest are being credited with saving the life of a baby in Queens on Saturday afternoon.
Police say the 11-month-old boy wasn’t breathing when cops arrived at his home.
Instead of waiting for an ambulance, Officers Simicich and Molinet grabbed the child and raced to Jamaica Hospital.
“I started doing compressions on the child in the front seat, holding it,” Officer Simicich said Sunday of the race against time. “Going down Rockaway Boulevard getting to the Van Wyck the child actually became conscious for one point, only for a minute. Started compressions again, we got to Jamaica Hospital in the ambulance bay and the child actually became conscious and started crying.”
It was unclear what caused the baby boy to lose consciousness, but he was back home with his family and doing okay Sunday.